The Village, a secure dementia facility, opened in Brookswood a few years back. It was the subject of a recent COVID outbreak, which was declared over on Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Village, a secure dementia facility, opened in Brookswood a few years back. It was the subject of a recent COVID outbreak, which was declared over on Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

COVID outbreaks declared over in Langley care homes

Brookswood and Fort Langley seniors facilities given all clear by B.C.’s top doctor

Outbreaks at two more senior care homes in Langley have been declared over.

The province’s top doctor announced Friday, Oct. 30 that the COVID-19 outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community (formerly known as Simpson Manor) and The Village – in Brookswood – were deemed over.

LATEST REPORT: 272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

The outbreak – a positive COVID test for a staffer at the Fort Langley care facility – was announced Oct. 21, and only a few days later was deemed over.

Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

RELATED: COVID case confirmed at Fort Langley Seniors Community

Meanwhile, the case at The Village was initially reported on Oct. 18 and reported to be a staff member who tested positive and was self-isolating at home.

The Village, located at 3920 198 St., is an assisted living and long-term care facility in Langley owned and operated by Verve Senior Living,

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak closes Langley spa manufacturer

That’s added to the end of a COVID outbreak last week at the Langley Lodge.

This care home, at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak, reported the lastest case on Oct. 2, and it was declared over Oct. 20.

Langley Lodge lost 25 residents this past spring to the pandemic, after two outbreaks – the first in March and the second in April. This most recent case at the Lodge was reportedly a lone staff member who tested positive.

With these local seniors facilities off the list, that still leavs 24 long-term care homes or assisted living facilities and two acute-care facilities with active outbreaks, confirmed provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, practically pleading with people to avoid parties and gatherings this Halloween weekend.

.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

.

CoronavirusFraser HealthSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Just Posted

The Village, a secure dementia facility, opened in Brookswood a few years back. It was the subject of a recent COVID outbreak, which was declared over on Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreaks declared over in Langley care homes

Brookswood and Fort Langley seniors facilities given all clear by B.C.’s top doctor

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

Police took one person into custody on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP converge to take one into custody over assault report

Police apprehension was near 203rd Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Street after brief chase

Aldergrove Kodiaks open the 2020-2021 season with a four game winning streak. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Kodiaks start COVID restricted season with a roar

Playing in cohorts, the junior hockey team’s first game against Surrey Knights resulted in 7-0 win

Award-winning journalist receives award from her alma mater

Andrea Woo receives distinguished alumni award from KPU

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Most Read