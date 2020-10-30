COVID outbreaks declared over in Langley care homes

Brookswood and Fort Langley seniors facilities given all clear by B.C.’s top doctor

Outbreaks at two more senior care homes in Langley have been declared over.

The province’s top doctor announced Friday, Oct. 30 that the COVID-19 outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community (formerly known as Simpson Manor) and The Village – in Brookswood – were deemed over.

The outbreak – a positive COVID test for a staffer at the Fort Langley care facility – was announced Oct. 21, and only a few days later was deemed over.

Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Meanwhile, the case at The Village was initially reported on Oct. 18 and reported to be a staff member who tested positive and was self-isolating at home.

The Village, located at 3920 198 St., is an assisted living and long-term care facility in Langley owned and operated by Verve Senior Living,

That’s added to the end of a COVID outbreak last week at the Langley Lodge.

This care home, at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak, reported the lastest case on Oct. 2, and it was declared over Oct. 20.

Langley Lodge lost 25 residents this past spring to the pandemic, after two outbreaks – the first in March and the second in April. This most recent case at the Lodge was reportedly a lone staff member who tested positive.

With these local seniors facilities off the list, that still leavs 24 long-term care homes or assisted living facilities and two acute-care facilities with active outbreaks, confirmed provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, practically pleading with people to avoid parties and gatherings this Halloween weekend.

