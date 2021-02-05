COVID-positive individual was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary, school district says

As of Friday there are 11 schools in Langley on exposure list

Langley School District has issued a COVID exposure notice to families of Richard Bulpitt Elementary.

On Thursday evening the local district sent a letter to families to notify them that an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools .

The COVID-positive individual was at the school (20965 77A Ave.) on Feb. 1 and 2, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Friday morning there were 11 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

