COVID-positive person was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, district reports

An earlier exposure alert also remains in effect

Families of Aldergrove Community Secondary School were sent a letter on Sunday evening from the local district notifying them of a COVID-19 exposure.

According to Fraser Health a person with COVID-19 was at the school located at 26850 29 Ave. in Aldergrove on Dec. 7.

“We are writing to let you know that someone with COVID-19 was at your child’s school,” the health authority wrote. “We also want to let you know the steps Public Health is taking to protect the school community.”

Those steps include working to trace the infected person’s contacts to learn how they contracted the virus and who they were in close contact with.

Should any staff or student need to isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, will be contacted directly by Public Health, they said.

The letter about the exposure posted by the district online is classified as “not-exposed,” which means those students who received this letter were not in the same class as the person with COVID-19.

Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send their child to school and to monitor them for signs of COVID-19 each day using the daily health check supplied by the school.

Earlier, the school district notified families of the secondary school about an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who was at the school on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2020.

As of Monday, three Langley schools remained on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures: Aldergrove Community Secondary, Nicomekl Elementary School, and Peter Ewert Middle School.

Coronavirus

Most Read