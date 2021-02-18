COVID-19 exposure events have been recorded at Langley businesses and numerous schools. (file photo)

COVID reported at Langley Shoppers and Superstore, 23 schools now on exposure list

Currently no active public exposure events listed for the community

COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Langley businesses and several schools since the long weekend.

Loblaws has reported staff at a Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and Superstore have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday the parent company said a single staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the Shoppers’ located at 4030 200th St. The last day the individual worked at the business was Feb. 9, Loblaws said.

Then on Tuesday the company reported two staff members at the Real Canadian Superstore located at 9851 Willowbrook Dr. tested positive for coronavirus.

Loblaws said the last day the infected staff members worked at the store was Feb. 4 and 6.

Meanwhile, one independent school and four in the Langley School District have reported COVID-19 exposure events.

READ MORE: Provincial exam administered outside student cohorts in some Langley schools

On Monday the district sent letters to families of Brookswood Secondary, Lynn Fripps Elementary, R.E. Mountain Secondary, and Willoughby Elementary schools that an individual within each school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley Schools.

Families of Brookswood Secondary were sent two separate letters.

A COVID-positive individual was at Brookswood Secondary on Feb. 9, 10, 11; at Lynn Fripps on Feb. 8; at R.E. Mountain on Feb. 11; and at Willoughby Elementary on Feb. 8, according to Fraser Health.

An exposure event was recorded at independent school Fraser Valley Elementary on Feb. 8 and 9.

READ MORE: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

Public Health has initiated contact tracing. Only those individuals who may require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be contacted directly.

“The person involved has been isolated,” the health authority said. “Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Public Health asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” they said.

As of Thursday there are 23 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s school exposure list and one independent school.

There are currently no active public exposure events listed for Langley.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

