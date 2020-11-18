COVID testing site in Langley maxed out on Wednesday

The COVID-19 testing centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus had no spaces left for drop ins by mid-afternoon Wednesday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Amid a rise in cases, Langley’s COVID testing centre began directing people dropping in to other centres Wednesday, because they were fully booked with appointments.

By 3 p.m. in the afternoon, the car lanes in the drive-in testing site on the parking lot of Kwantlen Polytechnic’s campus was packed with cars.

Staff on site confirmed that they were maxed out on appointments to the end of the day, and were turning away most drop-ins. Staff were trying to take in people who had arrived by drop in via transit.

The maximum number of nurses were working, according to local staff.

The testing centre in Langley is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

There are no other testing centres in Langley, and other testing sites are in Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, or in Surrey.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley