Renato Aquino became sick from COVID-19 in May 2020

‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient says he’s grateful at a May 14, 2021, news conference in Chicago. (CP screenshot)

The recipient of the first known COVID-to-COVID double lung transplant says he feels ‘wonderful’ and is grateful to be alive after getting lungs from a donor who had recovered from COVID.

Renato Aquino became sick from COVID-19 in May 2020, and wasn’t expected to make it. But he beat the odds and is now the recipient of one of the first known transplants of its kind in the United States.

Coronavirus