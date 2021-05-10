Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

All British Columbians ages 40 and older will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine as of tonight, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference Monday (May 10).

The vaccine eligibility will be even lower in high-transmission neighbourhoods, Henry said.

“Text and email alerts will be going out to everyone registered,” she said. Only people who have registered will be able to get their notification to book. To register, visit http://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323. Those who received their first shot prior to the vaccination system opening up April 6 or who got their first dose at a pharmacy must still register.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, even with 20 new deaths

Adults age 18 and older will be able to book their first COVID shot as of Monday in the following neighbourhoods:

Abbotsford Rural

  • Burnaby Southeast
  • Burnaby Southwest
  • Central Abbotsford
  • Cloverdale
  • East Abbotsford
  • East Newton
  • Fleetwood
  • Guildford
  • North Delta
  • North Surrey
  • Panorama
  • Port Coquitlam
  • South Langley Township
  • South Mission
  • West Abbotsford
  • West Newton
  • Whalley
  • Willoughby
  • Britannia Beach
  • Cedar Cottage
  • D’arcy
  • Grandview-Woodland
  • Hastings-Sunrise
  • Kensington
  • Killarney
  • Pinecrest Estates
  • Renfrew-Collingwood
  • Squamish
  • Sunset
  • Victoria-Fraserview
  • Dawson Creek
  • Fort Nelson Population Centre
  • Fort St. John
  • Fort St. James North
  • Golden
  • Rutland
  • Summerland

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Langley program helps parents talk about screen time with kids
Next story
Canada’s privacy watchdog investigating Pornhub over alleged non-consensual content

Just Posted

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley sex offender faces trial on child pornography charges this fall

Kelly Glen Isbister was arrested in January

Aldergrove Community Secondary. (Aldergrove Star files)
Noel Booth, Douglas Park, RE Mountain, and Aldergrove Secondary see positive COVID tests

As of Monday, May 10, 18 schools are currently on the Fraser Health exposure list

Alicia Rempel, literacy outreach coordinator with the Langley Literacy Network, demonstrated the new interactive digital resource, Family Tech Time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A Langley program helps parents talk about screen time with kids

Spin the wheel, start a conversation

Langley’s Madison Sweeney a 5’8” forward who began her career playing for Walnut Grove Secondary, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Cascades women’s soccer team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Madison Sweeney signs with UFV Cascades soccer team

UFV ‘checks all the boxes’ for former Walnut Grove player

Langley is home to a wide range of outstanding athletes, ranging from cycling champion Svein Tuft to MMA fighter Tristan Connelly and figure skating legend Karen Magnussen (files)
Making a list of Langley’s outstanding athletes

Website organizer is looking for suggestions

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

Most Read