A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

Dangerous Animals

