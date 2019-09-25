Langley resident reported multiple sightings of coyotes in the area of 200th Street and 16th Avenue, but BC Conservation Officer Jack Trudgian there is no public safety issue. (Steve MacIntyre/Pexels)

Coyote sightings in Langley ‘not a public safety issue,’ says conservation officer

Langley resident reports multiple coyote sightings

Coyotes are ubiquitous in the Lower Mainland and Langley is no exception, meaning residents can expect to encounter them at any time of day.

Resident Vera Walker told the Langley Advance Times she spotted coyotes on several occasions while walking her dogs through the hay fields near 200th Street and 16th Avenue.

“We were just walking on the upper part of the field and this coyote just chased us… I mean came out into the open,” she said.

However, B.C. conservation officer Jack Trudgian said there is no public safety concern.

“Coyotes, especially the urban coyotes, they’re not very scared of people and what they’ll do is come up to people or follow people because they think they’re going to get fed by them,” Trudgian said. “It’s not a threat to yourself, [but] it could be a threat to your dogs or your smaller livestock.”

READ MORE: Coyote fur is in big demand thanks to popular parkas

Trudgian said its important for people to keep their pets on short leashes and to secure their livestock at night, but should you cross paths with a coyote he recommends making a lot of noise.

“We would like people, when they see coyotes, to scare them away so then they might take it as a threat,” he said. “You never want to run from a wild animal.”

Coyotes can be spotted year-round, and Trudgian said it’s not at all surprising to see them in around farm land.

“They like the hay fields especially after somebody hays their field because there are lot mice jumping around,” he said.

To learn more about the animal, Trudgian recommends people visit Co-Existing with Coyotes online at www.stanleyparkecology.ca/conservation/co-existing-with-coyotes/.

The program coordinated by the Stanley Park Ecology Society “aims to reduce conflict between people, pets and coyotes.”

The website allows people to report a coyote sighting to help the program track their behaviour, and it also gives tips on how to “co-exist” with the animal.


joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Just Posted

Aldergrove residents show their support for B.C. loggers convoy

The 264 Street freeway overpass was ‘full’ of supporters waving flags on Wednesday, one local says

‘It’s hurting everybody’: Langley family worries about their business amid logging downturn

Stuey Wheeler says his businesss

Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Long-term hotel tenants and Schnitzels restaurant have been displaced since Friday

Input sought from Aldergrove parents on a future middle school

Betty Gilbert Middle School hosts the first of six district-led meetings at East Langley schools

PHOTOS: Coleton Nelson ‘lives on’ at the Aldergrove arena

Late hockey player’s legacy commemorated with jersey retirement

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Most Read