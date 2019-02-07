A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

CP Rail says it has reopened its mainline through Field, B.C., just days after three of its employees were killed when a train “lost control” and derailed early Monday morning.

The railway said it reopened the line in “close collaboration with Transport Canada, and upon completion of all necessary safety checks.”

The line was shutdown after a freight train carrying 112 grain cars from Red Deer to Field derailed at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho were killed in the derailment.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has revealed the train “just started on its own,” after being parked on a slope with air brakes for two hours.

Investigators say the train sped up to a speed much faster than the 20 miles per hour limit on that part of the tracks.

Since then, a GoFundMe for the three Calgary men had raised nearly $70,000 of its $100,000 goal on Thursday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea
Next story
10-foot-long shark washes ashore on B.C. beach

Just Posted

Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

The Explosives Disposal Unit checked out what turned out to be a battery in a box.

Langley organ donor contributes to province’s 2018 transplant record

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal last year.

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

Craig and Karen Lepine will travel to various parts of the province in the next month to compete.

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea

No one was hurt and the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation is underway

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Most Read