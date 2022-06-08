Crash between bus and motorcycle proves fatal in Langley

B.C. Coroner Service has arrived on scene of a crash in North Langley early this evening.
A collision between a motorcycle and transit bus occurred during the dinner hour Wednesday, June 8 along the busiest street in the community.
Mounties and firefighters were called to the scene at 91A Avenue and 200th Street in Walnut Grove just before 6:30 p.m. The fatal crash appears to have occurred right in the three-way intersection.
The main road will be blocked off for an indefinite period of time while police investigate the accident. With 200th closed from about 88th Avenue north to 92nd Avenue, some northbound traffic getting through is being rerouted through the Colossus parking lot and Thunderbird Village.
The bus, located on 91A Avenue, has also been cordoned off with yellow police tape, apparent impact damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
• More details as they come available
OTHER HEADLINES TODAY:
RCMP at scene of rural Langley shooting
and
Langley Mountie charged in crash that sent pedestrian to hospital
Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.