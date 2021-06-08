VIDEO: Crash involving logging truck ties up traffic on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A crash near Glover Road had eastbound traffic blocked on Highway 1. (DriveBC webcam) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

A collision involving two big trucks tied up traffic eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m.

It appeared a logging truck hit the overpass, and a large log landed on the freeway, causing a dump truck to go off the road.

Langley RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, along with fire and ambulance crews attended.

BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Mike Halskov said the driver of flipped truck suffered “minor” injuries.

A tow truck removed the flipped over dump truck around 9:30 a.m. and traffic began returning to normal.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

