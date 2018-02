Fire and ambulance crews were called to a reported motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 1 near the Glover Road overpass Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley firefighters along with ambulance paramedics and police were called to the scene of a reported motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 1 eastbound near the Glover Road overpass late Saturday morning.

It was not immediately known if there were any serious injuries.

Traffic was limited to one lane, causing a slowdown that backed up vehicles all the way to 196 Street.