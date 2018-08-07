Police closed off Hwy. 1 near the 248 Street overpass following a serious multi-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Accident happened just before the 248 Street overpass

Highway 1 was closed to eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon following a serious multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just west of 248 Street. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were called to the scene. At least one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

By 4 p.m., it appeared vehicles were being allowed through once more, but traffic remained backed up as far as 192 Street.

Traffic headed out of the Lower Mainland is being diverted off the freeway at the 232 Street exit, while the eastbound on ramp at 232 Street has been closed.

Anyone headed east on the freeway is urged to get off the highway at 200 Street.

More information will be provided when it is available.

 

The heat caused the air to shimmer. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Just Posted

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Accident happened just before the 248 Street overpass

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found dead in an apartment in late July

California dogs seek new homes at Langley adopt-a-thon

An estimated 200,000 dogs are euthanized each year in California

Rescue group brings 55 small homeless dogs to Langley for adoption

A U.S.-based animal shelter will be at PetSmart this weekend with a record number of dogs.

Canada’s club national basketball championships wrap in Langley

Lower Mainland teams dominated 41 teams competing in four girls’ divisions – U13, U15, U17 and Open.

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

WWE returning to Abbotsford

Professional wrestling show coming to Abbotsford Centre

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

Most Read