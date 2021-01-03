Eastbound traffic was being diverted from Hwy 1 due to a fatal crash Sunday morning, Jan. 3 (Drivebc.ca)

Eastbound traffic was being diverted from Hwy 1 due to a fatal crash Sunday morning, Jan. 3 (Drivebc.ca)

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Pedestrian hit by three vehicles

An early-morning crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian closed Highway 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove on Sunday (Jan. 3).

Abbotsford Police said they are “currently investigating a fatal collision with a pedestrian in eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 between 264th and Mt Lehman.”

Early Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m., Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a man in the east-bound lanes who had been struck by three vehicles.

The man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He remains unidentified.

The drivers involved in the collision remained on scene and were cooperating with the investigation.

They did not sustain any injuries were said to be “very shaken.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service continue their investigation this morning.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to 56 Avenue.

Westbound traffic is not affected.

It’s not known when the highway will reopen.

READ ALSO: Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from those who may be been travelling eastbound in this area, just prior to this collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Just Posted

Eastbound traffic was being diverted from Hwy 1 due to a fatal crash Sunday morning, Jan. 3 (Drivebc.ca)
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Pedestrian hit by three vehicles

Cineplex Cinemas. (The Canadian Press)
Ryan’s Regards: To stream or not to stream

2021 is where the real chaos awaits for the fledgling film industry

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fort Langley perfect spot for pot shop, resident argues

If a cannabis shop wants to open, I say, “go for it,” letter writer says

Blueberries being picked in B.C. (B.C. Blueberry Council/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Province backs B.C. blueberry farmers in trade dispute with U.S.

The United States is investigating if imports are ‘harming’ U.S. farmers

Melissa Carson submitted this photo of the train track near 248th Street in Langley Township. (Melissa Carson/Special to The Star)
PHOTO: A reader shares a Fraser Valley photo of a bright dawn sky

Melissa Carson snapped her picture of a train track near 248th Street

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Most Read