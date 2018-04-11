VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

Firefighters at the scene of a collision on Hwy. 1 in Langley near the 232 Street overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A crash involving two dump trucks in Langley backed up traffic on highway 1 from the 232 Street overpass all the way to the Langley-Abbotsford border Wednesday morning.

The trucks reportedly collided in the left lane while heading westbound around 6 a.m.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane at the scene for most of the morning commute.

Police and fire units were called to the scene. There was no immediate report of serious injuries.

The crash site was reported cleared shortly before 8 a.m.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

