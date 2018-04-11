Firefighters at the scene of a collision on Hwy. 1 in Langley near the 232 Street overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

A slow commute after two dump trucks collided

A crash involving two dump trucks in Langley backed up traffic on highway 1 from the 232 Street overpass all the way to the Langley-Abbotsford border Wednesday morning.

The trucks reportedly collided in the left lane while heading westbound around 6 a.m.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane at the scene for most of the morning commute.

Police and fire units were called to the scene. There was no immediate report of serious injuries.

The crash site was reported cleared shortly before 8 a.m.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast
Next story
VIDEO: ‘We really try to focus on providing youth with as whole care as possible’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

A slow commute after two dump trucks collided

Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

Chamber speaker to offer advice on cyber security

Public invited to register for April 17 meeting at Coast Hotel ballroom

VIDEO: ‘We really try to focus on providing youth with as whole care as possible’

Plethora of programs and future temporary housing offered at Langley Youth Resource Centre

Monthly community dinners expand to involve more Langley partners

Several local companies are pitching in help keep a free event alive, one volunteer explains.

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

5 to start your day

Canada not performing at Celebration of Life, online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Most Read