Traffic tied up on 80 Avenue

A bicycle ended up underneath a car bumper this morning on 80 Avenue near 204 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A collision involving a bicycle and a small sedan tied up traffic on 80 Avenue near 204 Street around 8 a.m. in Langley Wednesday morning.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to the motor vehicle accident.

No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was limited to a single alternating lane for about half an hour while police interviewed eyewitnesses.



