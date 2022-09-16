Langley RCMP say one person was killed in a collision in Langley City Thursday night. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP say one person was killed in a collision in Langley City Thursday night. (Langley Advance Times files)

Crash kills one in Langley City

A collision at Grade and 200th left one person dead

One person was killed in a crash at a Langley City intersection Thursday night, police say.

The two-vehicle collision took place at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the intersection of 200th Street and Grade Crescent, said Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. David Chiasson.

He said that the drivers involved remained at the scene of the crash.

RCMP were on scene for some time, into the start of the morning rush hour, but the road was cleared by morning.

Chiasson said he could not confirm details of the victim’s age or gender, of the types of cars involved.

– More to come

READ ALSO: 22-year-old charged with impaired driving in 2021 deaths of UBC students

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP among tops in yanking impaired drivers off the roads

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashcollisionfatal collisionLangley City

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader promises increased housing supply, regional mental health centres
Next story
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours

Just Posted

Ishtar’s new office space is located at 103-20457 Fraser Hwy. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and currently has nine employees working there. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
More facilities for women in need as Ishtar gets a new office space

Langley RCMP say one person was killed in a collision in Langley City Thursday night. (Langley Advance Times files)
Crash kills one in Langley City

Greg McAuley (centre) with a Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff member and Tim Hortons employee at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local Tim Hortons joins nation-wide smile cookie campaign

A competitor in the Douglas Park Annual Charity Tournament prepares to return serve at the June fundraiser event, which raised $10,940 for the Douglas Park Community School Society. (Langley Advance Times file)
In two years, a Langley Pickleball club has gone from 25 to 150 members. Here’s why.