Crash kills one in Langley City

One person was killed in a crash at a Langley City intersection Thursday night, police say.
The two-vehicle collision took place at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the intersection of 200th Street and Grade Crescent, said Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. David Chiasson.
He said that the drivers involved remained at the scene of the crash.
RCMP were on scene for some time, into the start of the morning rush hour, but the road was cleared by morning.
Chiasson said he could not confirm details of the victim’s age or gender, of the types of cars involved.
– More to come
