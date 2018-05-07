VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

A tow truck operator prepares to remove one of two vehicles damaged in a collision near the intersection of 222 Street and Fraser Highway. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Traffic was snarled as a result of a collision between a grey minivan and a small yellow SUV in the westbound lanes of Fraser Highway past the 222 Street intersection in Langley just before noon today (Monday).

It appeared the minivan hopped the curb while the SUV came to a stop blocking the southernmost lane of the highway.

The van had visible damage to its rear, while the SUV front end was crumpled.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Traffic on Fraser was backed up until the scene could be cleared.

More to come.