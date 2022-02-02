Crash sends car flying off Glover Road near Fort Langley

Three people received minor injuries after the car landed on the banks of the Salmon River

Three people survived a crash that sent a car veering off Glover Road and sliding down the bank of the Salmon River near Fort Langley on Wednesday night.

The Feb. 1 crash took place just after 10 p.m., when the vehicle crashed on a curving stretch of road near the bridge that crosses the river, just south of 88th Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the car had been heading northbound at a high rate of speed, crossed the centre line, left the road, and crashed through a chain link fence.

The car came to rest on the riverbank, and three people inside got out under their own power by the time Langley Township firefighters arrived, said assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

The firefighters helped them up the bank and gave them medical aid until BC Ambulance Services paramedics arrived. Firefighters also checked the river for any fuel or oil contamination, Steeple said.

All three people inside the car suffered minor injuries, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

car crashFort Langley