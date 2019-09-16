A collision involving a car and an SUV saw one person transported to hospital Monday afternoon near the intersection of Willowbrook Drive and 196 Street in Langley. (Tammy Berry/Langley Advance Times)

Crash sends one to hospital in Langley

Car and SUV collide

A crash involving a car and an SUV sent one person to hospital Monday afternoon in Langley.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Willowbrook Drive and 196 Street.

The SUV ended up flipped on its side.

An eyewitness said the driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, while the occupants of the SUV appeared to be shaken up, but otherwise okay.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Traffic through the area was restricted while crews cleaned up leaking fluid from the damaged vehicles.

(Tammy Berry/Langley Advance Times)

