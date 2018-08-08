Crash sends one to hospital in Langley

This car was involved in a crash and wound up off the road near R.E. Mountain Secondary Tuesday night. (Photo submitted)

A driver was hospitalized and is facing a ticket after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near Langley’s R.E. Mountain Secondary.

At about 9 p.m., two cars were heading north on 202A Street near the high school and the Langley Events Centre.

A blue Hyundai was in the lead, followed by a white BMW, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Hyundai tried to turn left, as the BMW attempted to pass, Largy said.

The cars collided, and the BMW wound up slamming into a nearby chain link fence after going over a low concrete barrier.

The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital as a precaution, Largy said. That driver is now facing a ticket for passing while unsafe.

The other driver was not injured.

There is no indication alcohol was involved in the crash, Largy said.