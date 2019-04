At least two vehicles were involved in a rush hour collision on 88th Avenue.

Langley RCMP and ambulances were on scene at a crash at the intersection of 208th Street and 88th Avenue Wednesday morning in Walnut Grove.

At least two vehicles were involved, and one of them appeared to have skidded up onto the sidewalk and into flower beds on the south-west side of the intersection before it was towed away.

– More to come