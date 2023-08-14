Crash temporarily closes downtown Aldergrove intersection

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in the center of downtown Aldergrove on Monday afternoon.
The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, according to Sgt. Barry Beales of the Langley RCMP.
A black Hyundai hatchback collided with a large flatdeck truck in the middle of the intersection.
Langley RCMP and Township Fire Department crews responded, and the driver of the hatchback was taken to a regional hospital, said Beales.
Crews were also cleaning up oil that had spilled into the intersection.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
