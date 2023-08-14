One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Aldergrove on Aug. 14. (Sofie Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Aldergrove on Aug. 14. (Sofie Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Crash temporarily closes downtown Aldergrove intersection

One driver was sent to hospital after the crash

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in the center of downtown Aldergrove on Monday afternoon.

The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, according to Sgt. Barry Beales of the Langley RCMP.

A black Hyundai hatchback collided with a large flatdeck truck in the middle of the intersection.

Langley RCMP and Township Fire Department crews responded, and the driver of the hatchback was taken to a regional hospital, said Beales.

Crews were also cleaning up oil that had spilled into the intersection.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

READ ALSO: Cooling centres open in Langley during heat wave

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrovecar crashLangley RCMP

 

A crash temporarily closed a major intersection in downtown Aldergrove on Monday, Aug. 14. (Trish Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A crash temporarily closed a major intersection in downtown Aldergrove on Monday, Aug. 14. (Trish Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A new home for Langley Food Bank
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP shoot dog after attack

Just Posted

Fans in the stands cheered on competitors on Sunday, July 30, the final day the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley Township water policy at track championships was all wet

The West Fine Art Show is in partnership with Langley Hospice Society, with a quarter of funds raised through art sales going to the local society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Almost $20,000 raised in art sales at 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Kari Rufer of Morning Star Sporthorses came up from California for the latest show jumping event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Big week at Thunderbird brings riders from across North America

BC RCMP underwater recovery team located body of man from Surrey in Cultus Lake on Aug. 15, 2023. (Twitter/UFVRD)
Body of young man from Surrey missing in Cultus Lake recovered