Crash temporarily closes downtown Aldergrove intersection

One driver was sent to hospital after the crash

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Aldergrove on Aug. 14. (Sofie Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in the center of downtown Aldergrove on Monday afternoon.

The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, according to Sgt. Barry Beales of the Langley RCMP.

A black Hyundai hatchback collided with a large flatdeck truck in the middle of the intersection.

Langley RCMP and Township Fire Department crews responded, and the driver of the hatchback was taken to a regional hospital, said Beales.

Crews were also cleaning up oil that had spilled into the intersection.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

