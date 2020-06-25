Homicide investigators want to learn more about victim Bo Fan’s apparent association to an organization known as ‘Create Abundance.’ (Contributed photos/graphic)

Create Abundance wellness group part of police probe into South Surrey homicide victim

Bo Fan died June 17, after being brought to hospital with serious injuries

The victim of South Surrey’s latest homicide was found near the clubhouse of an organization that police this week asked the public to help them learn more about, Peace Arch News has learned.

According to a source who spoke to PAN Thursday (June 25) on condition of anonymity, the Create Abundance clubhouse is “very close to the place (41-year-old Bo Fan) was murdered.”

Fan – who arrived in Canada in February 2019 – was last seen in the area of 168 Street and 27 Avenue in the overnight hours of June 16 and 17. Taken to hospital by friends and family at around 5:30 a.m. on June 17, she died later that morning.

Police don’t believe it was a random killing.

PAN’s source said she did not know Fan, but attended the clubhouse as recently as last year, after being invited by a friend who is a “core person” associated with Create Abundance. The friend told her “she knows something very good for self-training and she would like to invite me to there and to talk to their people,” the source said.

She described the organization as “focusing on the spiritual training, something like that, and working on self-conscious.”

Membership, she said, came at too high a price.

“I believe in Jesus and I think through church and through the Bible, I can study by myself,” the source added.

“And they charge too much, so I don’t like this approach.”

Homicide investigators on Wednesday (June 24) appealed for anyone with information – and in particular, members of the local Chinese community – regarding the Create Abundance organization to come forward and speak to them.

READ MORE: Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide

They say Fan, who was a Chinese national, was associated with it, however, exactly what the organization is about and the extent of Fan’s involvement is unclear.

“There’s still a lot that we need to know about this organization,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said during the news conference.

According to online reports, Create Abundance was founded by an individual named Zhang Xinyue, who authored a book by the same name.

PAN’s source said she was told a six-day course would cost her US$10,000. The price of becoming a “principle” was much higher, and commission is earned through recruiting others, she said.

Jang emphasized Wednesday that police have found no evidence to link Create Abundance with Fan’s death.

“She was somehow associated to this organization, and so we’re appealing to those who knew Ms. Fan, who recognize Ms. Fan, perhaps had dealings with her and this organization. That is critical information for us.”

At Wednesday’s news conference, Jang said police believe Create Abundance is a “self-improvement, wellness organization.” It has local and international ties, he added.

PAN’s source said a woman who leads the organization’s Vancouver branch told her that Fan was on staff.

“In the leadership team, I think she is very important person,” she said of Fan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT shows a photo of Bo Fan – the 41-year-old Chinese citizen identified as the victim of a homicide in South Surrey last week – as well as of the logo for Create Abundance/Golden Touch, an organization police believe Fan was associated with, during a June 24 news conference. (Tracy Holmes photo)

