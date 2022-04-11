A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Vancouver police asking people to stay away from the area

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

Ukrainian Rotary Clubs have received 25 shipments from the International non-profit organization since 1993. Members of the local Rotary Clubs, too have volunteered in the past to assist in the loading process. (Langley Advance Times)
Langley Rotarians extend helping had to Ukrainians

Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 last June. The 2022 grad class is planning for more pre-COVID types of celebrations. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
LETTER: Aldergrove high school students welcome community help with Dry Grad

Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the Langley-based New Car Dealers Association of B.C., plugged in his electric car at the LEC. EV sales are up sharply in Langley and across B.C. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Sales of electric vehicles in Langley rising fast

Your Tree Service owner Brandon MacAlpine planted seven Arbour Day trees on last year in Williams Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Worth re-acquainting ourselves with Langley parks