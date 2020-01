Township firefighters were called out to a suspicious house fire in Fort Langley early Friday morning.

Crews were at a home in the 23200 block of 88 Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The fire is “suspicious in nature,” said Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong.

Township fire crews are working with Langley RCMP, Armstrong added.

No reports of any injuries.

