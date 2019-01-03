VIDEO: Crews clearing storm drains in Langley

Lorne Stead sent in a few flood pictures from the Nicomekl flood plain today. “How high is the water Martha? Pretty high at 203rd and the bridge.”

Keeping storm drains cleared is the priority Thursday for Langley City and Township road workers as heavy rain hammered down across the Lower Mainland.

“Obviously we’ve got our hot spots, areas prone to flooding,” said Roeland Zwaag, director of public works at Langley Township.

There had been no major problems as of mid-day Thursday, but a steady stream of calls were coming in from the public.

Most issues involve clogged drains and catch basins. If leaves or branches block a drain, the nearby road can be flooded out.

If residents see a clogged drain in front of their own property, and can simply and safely scrape out the debris, they’re encouraged to do so, said Zwaag.

The same is true in Langley City, where engineering operations manager Kyle Simpson said crews were also busy clearing storm drains.

Please do your part to keep the local catch basins clear of debris, especially during all this rain. Posted by Langley Advance on Thursday, January 3, 2019

No roads were closed Thursday morning, and there had been no property damage as a result of flooding.

But with more rain in the forecast, crews were expecting to keep up the work. Zwaag noted the ground is already saturated with water.

If residents see a flooding issue or blocked storm drain, in the Township they are encouraged to call 604-532-7500. If there are flooding issues in the City, call 604-514-2800.

