Crews demolishing fire-damaged Birch building

The Birch building at the Langley Lions Senior Housing complex is coming down.

Langley residents gathered to watch as construction crews started to demolish the Birch. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

After a deadly fire two years ago, the Birch building, which is part of the Rainbow Lodge and operated by the Langley Lions, is finally coming down.

“It’s putting an end to something that was very tragic,” said Lions Housing Society executive director Jeanette Dagenais.

The building is set to be completely demolished within the next six weeks, according to Dagenais.

Dagenais said the society is “still moving forward with plans” for a new structure to replace the old Birch building.

Currently there is no time line for when a new building will be constructed, but Dagenais added the new structure will have approximately 94 units.

Last November, the province announced funding as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund – with $9.4 million going towards the Langley Lions Housing Society to build new homes for seniors and people with disabilities.

Dagenais added the society hasn’t submitted a rezoning application yet, but will be working with the City of Langley to further proceed.

The April 2017 fire at the Birch building killed one man, and residents were moved to other buildings.

The Birch has since sat empty.

Dagenais added that the Birch has taken so long to come down simply because “it’s just the way life has gone.”

“I’m surprised it’s taken so long [to demolish], but relieved it’s finally happening,” added Langley City councillor Rudy Storteboom.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing something there. Considering the housing crisis in the region, it’s desperately needed.”

Residents at the Langley Lions grouped together outside their units to watch the first part of the Birch building come down last Thursday (March 21).

Madelyn Storey-Cooper lived in the Birch for 6 years, and was relocated to a neighbouring Lions building after the 2017 fire.

“I miss it [the Birch],” she said, adding that she has since “got used to” her new unit.