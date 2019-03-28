Langley residents gathered to watch as construction crews started to demolish the Birch. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Crews demolishing fire-damaged Birch building

The Birch building at the Langley Lions Senior Housing complex is coming down.

After a deadly fire two years ago, the Birch building, which is part of the Rainbow Lodge and operated by the Langley Lions, is finally coming down.

READ MORE: Man dies in fire at Langley seniors residence

“It’s putting an end to something that was very tragic,” said Lions Housing Society executive director Jeanette Dagenais.

The building is set to be completely demolished within the next six weeks, according to Dagenais.

Dagenais said the society is “still moving forward with plans” for a new structure to replace the old Birch building.

READ MORE: Langley affordable housing projects get provincial money

Currently there is no time line for when a new building will be constructed, but Dagenais added the new structure will have approximately 94 units.

Last November, the province announced funding as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund – with $9.4 million going towards the Langley Lions Housing Society to build new homes for seniors and people with disabilities.

Dagenais added the society hasn’t submitted a rezoning application yet, but will be working with the City of Langley to further proceed.

The April 2017 fire at the Birch building killed one man, and residents were moved to other buildings.

The Birch has since sat empty.

Dagenais added that the Birch has taken so long to come down simply because “it’s just the way life has gone.”

“I’m surprised it’s taken so long [to demolish], but relieved it’s finally happening,” added Langley City councillor Rudy Storteboom.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing something there. Considering the housing crisis in the region, it’s desperately needed.”

Residents at the Langley Lions grouped together outside their units to watch the first part of the Birch building come down last Thursday (March 21).

Madelyn Storey-Cooper lived in the Birch for 6 years, and was relocated to a neighbouring Lions building after the 2017 fire.

“I miss it [the Birch],” she said, adding that she has since “got used to” her new unit.

Previous story
One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River
Next story
Seattle bus driver shot in torso drives passengers to safety

Just Posted

VIDEO: T-Birds steal Game 4 from Giants, tie playoff series 2-2

Seattle came back to defeat Vancouver’s junior A major hockey team by the score of 4-3 Wednesday.

Crews demolishing fire-damaged Birch building

The Birch building at the Langley Lions Senior Housing complex is coming down.

Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Langley trailer park

About a dozen people are facing eviction in a few days.

Aldergrove Credit Union gave back $1.56-million to members in 2018

Through loyalty program created in 2016, enhanced in 2018

Calling all fair-goers: ‘What makes a great Fair?’

Aldergrove Fair Committee seeks input from the community, specifically millenials

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

5 to start your day

Police ID three found dead in South Surrey crash, Chilliwack RCMP officer charged and more

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Most Read