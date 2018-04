No word yet on what caused the 60’ vessel to light up

Fire crews extinguished a small blaze at a Vancouver marina on Thursday morning.

The were called to the 1600 block of West Georgia Street just before 7 a.m. to find a 60’ moored boat in flames.

Crews boarded the vessel and used their fireboat to put out the fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Jonathan Gormick says no one was aboard the vessel at the time and no one was hurt.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

– with files from The Canadian Press

