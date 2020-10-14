Crews manage aftermath of windstorm in Langley, seven power outages remain

Township firefighters blocked traffic to this residential street in Aldergrove after the wind storm on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 knocked a tree down onto the road. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Crews are still managing the aftermath of Tuesday’s windstorm in Langley.

Although impacting only a handful of BC Hydro customers in Langley there were still seven outages listed Wednesday morning, many due to downed wires and others still under investigation.

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers across the Lower Mainland remain without power Wednesday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, BC Hydro said it had restored power to 96 per cent of all customers impacted by the wind storm.

Township firefighters tallied about 19 calls on Tuesday in relation to the wind storm in Langley, according to Bruce Ferguson, deputy fire chief with the Township.

“That’s not the highest I’ve seen it,” he said, noting the calls were all relatively minor.

High wind and rain can cause trees and branches to knock down power lines and damage poles. If you see a downed or damaged power line or pole, stay back 10 metres and dial 9-1-1: https://t.co/6i2V3QumvT #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/8F0Olcor1L — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 13, 2020

BC Hydro said its crews made good progress Tuesday and overnight, and have restored power to more than 192,000 customers since the windstorm began.

The corporation wants to remind the public that a downed power line is considered an emergency situation. The public should keep at least 10 metres back from downed power lines and call 9-1-1 immediately.

