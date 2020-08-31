Crews pause search for hiker missing for a week in Coquitlam; RCMP probe ongoing

Ali Naderi. Police say his hair may be longer than shown in this photo. (RCMP handout) This is the last known photo of Ali Naderi, taken as he was hiking up a trail on Eagle Mountain on August 23, 2020, the day he went missing. (RCMP handout)

The search for a hiker missing for just over a week on a Coquitlam trail has been suspended, RCMP said Monday (Aug. 31).

Ali Naderi was first reported missing just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 while hiking the trails near Eagle Mountain. The 52-year-old was known to hike in the area almost daily but a concerned citizen called police after seeing Naderi’s vehicle parked in the area longer than usual. The car was found in the 2500 block of Diamond Crescent.

Search crews have been scouring the area since Naderi was first reported missing, but Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said “it doesn’t make sense to continue searching and potentially put our SAR teams at risk.”

McLaughlin said the police investigation is ongoing. Police said earlier that a search of Naderi’s car, apartment and speaking to his family and neighbours did not reveal any reason for him to disappear. However, RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2020-22677.

Naderi is described as a 52-year-old Persian man with brown hair, black salt-and-pepper hair of medium length, 178 centimetres or 5’10” tall, and about 80 kilograms or 176 pounds. He may be wearing hiking gear.

