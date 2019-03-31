Crews respond to overnight fire in Vancouver

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Vancouver Fire Rescue respond to commercial fire on W Broadway near Granville on March 31, 2019. (Twitter/@ACSheldonYoung)

Vancouver Fire Rescue responded to an overnight fire at Eat Your Cake on West Broadway near Granville early Sunday morning.

Fire rescue first made mention of “smoke showing from a commercial business” on their Twitter just after midnight on Sunday. It was soon upgraded to a second-alarm fire and additional crews were called on scene.

The blaze was upgraded again to a third-alarm fire before it was finally put out just after 4 a.m.

3rd Alarm Fire on W Broadway now struck out. @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 crews performed an aggressive attack to protect adjacent businesses. A special night as this #VFRS father and son worked along side each other on this one! pic.twitter.com/8Kq74xS5BZ — Assistant Chief Young (@ACSheldonYoung) March 31, 2019

“A stubborn basement fire in a strip mall provided lots of challenged for Vancouver Fire Rescue crews last night,” said Fire Chief Darrell Reid on Twitter. “I’m proud of the excellent command and firefighting.”

There were no injuries and the case of the fire is under investigation, according to Reid.

