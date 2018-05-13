Flooding is continuing in Grand Forks. (Yvette Marie Deveau/Facebook)

BC FLOODS 2018

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Emergency crews are mapping damage and repairing failed dykes across the Boundary region of British Columbia during a break from surging waters that are expected to return this week.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says about 3,000 residents remain on evacuation order due to the ongoing threat of a second flood, with high forecasted temperatures expected melt snow at higher elevations.

VIDEO: Volunteers pack thousands of sandbags as Grand Forks battles flooding

While it has downgraded 74 properties in the downtown core from evacuation orders to evacuation alerts, the regional district is urging property owners to keep sand bags in place and be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice.

Members of the public are reminded not to enter evacuation order zones, even on boats, because of serious safety concerns.

READ MORE: Dozens rescued from flooding in Grand Forks; officials warn of second wave

The regional district says re-entry plans for several neighbourhoods have been put on hold now that river modelling shows a second crest should reach levels similar to last week.

Crews are using digital assets, GIS technology and aerial surveys to quickly map damaged areas and compile data about flood impacts today.

The regional district says some dykes failed when overtopped by floodwaters and crews are repairing them in priority sequences, as well as pumping water from low-lying neighbourhoods close to the dyke breaches.

The Canadian Press

