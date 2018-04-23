Crime Briefs: Stolen church tent, loan fraud and missing chipper

On April 12, a Ford F750 bucket truck and wood chipper was stolen in Surrey. The vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Safeway. But the wood chipper (pictured below) is still missing. It is described as a Vermeer 1000, orange in colour with Asplundh written on its side. The value of the chipper is approximately $45,000.

On April 13, police allege a woman obtained $7,500 in loans using fraudulent ID from the Money Mart in Langley City. A surveillance photo of her has been released to the public.

Surveillance footage caught a man in a puffy jacket stealing a large tent from a church in the 6600 block of Glover Road on April 2. The tent is white and is 20 feet by 40 feet long and valued at $1,300. The suspect can been seen in the lower right corner of the photo.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.