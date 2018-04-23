Crime Briefs: Stolen church tent, loan fraud and missing chipper

Langley RCMP release photos of suspects and stolen goods

On April 12, a Ford F750 bucket truck and wood chipper was stolen in Surrey. The vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Safeway. But the wood chipper (pictured below) is still missing. It is described as a Vermeer 1000, orange in colour with Asplundh written on its side. The value of the chipper is approximately $45,000.

On April 13, police allege a woman obtained $7,500 in loans using fraudulent ID from the Money Mart in Langley City. A surveillance photo of her has been released to the public.

Surveillance footage caught a man in a puffy jacket stealing a large tent from a church in the 6600 block of Glover Road on April 2. The tent is white and is 20 feet by 40 feet long and valued at $1,300. The suspect can been seen in the lower right corner of the photo.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

The suspect can be seen in the left corner of the photo with the tent. This is the wood chipper worth $45,000 that was stolen out of Surrey. The stolen truck used to transport it ended up dumped at Aldergrove Safeway.

Previous story
Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship
Next story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

Just Posted

Summer water restrictions begin May 1

Township of Langley drinking water conservation plan starts May 1

Crime Briefs: Stolen church tent, loan fraud and missing chipper

Langley RCMP release photos of suspects and stolen goods

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion captures Gold at invitational

Team defeats older opponents to take top spot

VIDEO: British invasion draws record crowd to Fort Langley

British car owners and enthusiasts alike turned out in droves for the 13th annual St. George’s show.

VIDEO: Fight in Poland helps solidify Langley boxer’s cred

Sarah Pucek travelled halfway around the globe to do battle with the world featherweight champ.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Wood chipper stolen

Truck recovered in Aldergrove but wood chipper wasn’t found

Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball

The family of Surrey’s Devon Allaire-Bell appealing to public for help to solve his murder

Most Read