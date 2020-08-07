Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for Aug. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for Aug. 7, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Jody George
Age: 48
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 181 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right arm “Reaper”, Left arm “Tiger”
Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant
Warrant in effect: Aug. 3, 2020
Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: John Loewen
Age: 49
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: S.145(A)CC - BREACH RELEASE ORDER
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Cassidy Patrickson
Age: 36
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: S.355(A)CC - POSSESSION STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
50-year-old time capsule unsealed at Abbotsford International Airport
Next story
Plainclothes Abbotsford police officer deletes cellphone video after drawing gun on innocent man

Just Posted

T-Rex earns big bids at Langley dino auction

More than 500 dino-themed items sold to buyers from across North America

Bells ring out in Langley City to honour atomic bombing victims

Local people take part in Bells for Peace, an international event on bombings’ 75th anniversary

Construction underway on Langley’s new hospice residence

The new 15-bed facility is slated for completion in summer 2021

LETTER: Don’t penalize Langley kids for showing ingenuity and passion

We don’t want our youngsters to grow up being couch potatoes, encourage them getting outdoors

Giants hope to be back playing by early December

A Langley-based major hockey team hopes to be back on the ice competing before year end

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

PHOTOS: Moving day for 110-year-old Fraser Valley heritage house

Chilliwack heritage house makes 1.7-kilometre journey to new location

Plainclothes Abbotsford police officer deletes cellphone video after drawing gun on innocent man

‘They never asked me what I was doing there, strictly came out with guns, threatening to shoot me’

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for Aug. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

50-year-old time capsule unsealed at Abbotsford International Airport

Capsule sealed by former PM Pierre E. Trudeau in 1970, when event became ‘Canada’s National Airshow’

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

Most Read