Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for Aug. 7, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Jody George

Age: 48

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 181 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Tattoo: Right arm “Reaper”, Left arm “Tiger”

Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant

Warrant in effect: Aug. 3, 2020

Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: John Loewen

Age: 49

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: S.145(A)CC - BREACH RELEASE ORDER

Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020

Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Cassidy Patrickson

Age: 36

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: S.355(A)CC - POSSESSION STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000

Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020

Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

