Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 25

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of April 25, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STEPHAN, Brian Age: 36 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: STEPHAN, Brian Age: 36 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: BAIRD, Christopher Age: 39 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: BAIRD, Christopher Age: 39 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: DAVID, Gordon Alexander Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder 2 skulls; one happy one sad. Left upper arm – chief head with animal hyde and footprints. Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large. Warrant in effect: April 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

Name: DAVID, Gordon Alexander Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder 2 skulls; one happy one sad. Left upper arm – chief head with animal hyde and footprints. Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large. Warrant in effect: April 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in Abbotsford car jacking, suspect arrested after collisions in Langley

Just Posted

125-year-old Douglas Fir was cut down in Aldergrove. (Carleigh Johnston/Special to the Star)
LETTER: Langley Township green goals at odds with tree felling

Residents continue to voice opinions about the felling of a large Douglas fir in Aldergrove

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (file photo)
‘Justin Trudeau’s budget is a massive letdown for Canadians in Langley—Aldergrove:’ MP Van Popta

Member of Parliament reacts to 2021 Federal budget

TWU grad and environmentalist Emma Nikkel will be part of a research project looking at invasive species to the region and how to potentially end them. (Special to Black Press Media)
TWU-driven team researches threat of invasive species to Metro Vancouver

A Langley environmentalist will help lead a two-year study into cause, effect, and prevention

A police vehicle races to block of the road shortly before the suspected car jacker is arrested. Screenshot from Jay Lutz video.
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in Abbotsford car jacking, suspect arrested after collisions in Langley

Crime starts in West Oaks Mall parking lot, finishes with spike belt on Glover Road

Rotarian Andrew Brumby. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Rotarians ride to repair bikes

Travis Strain and Andrew Brumby will put their wheels to the pavement for a 100K + Century Ride.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Most Read