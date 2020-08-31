Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 30, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Robert Heltman
Age: 30
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 232 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right wrist Heart with “SC”, Right forearm “Cathy” skull with flames
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Trafficking and Possession in Schedule 1/11 Substance (x3), Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
Warrant in effect: August 20, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Troy Michael Regnier
Age: 35
Height: 5’8” (172 cm)
Weight: 221 (100 kg)
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Upper Right Arm: Cross with a heart
Wanted: Breach of Conditions x3, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $5000, Drive While Prohibited, Drive while Suspended.
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: READ, Jason
Age: 39
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 164 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: S.733.1(1)CC - Fail to comply with probation order
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Suspected Brookswood flasher arrested

The 33-year-old Surrey man is banned from being around girls 16 and under

Curling returns to Langley

Plans call for resumption of play in the first week of October, with COVID-19 precautions

Langley City activist lobbies for tougher anti-hate laws

Cran Campbell calls for an crackdown on ‘hate-mongers’ who lurk on online forums

Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Owner of problem property cites ban on evictions during pandemic as contributing factor

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics.

BC Ferries anticipating busy terminals on Labour Day weekend

Ferry corporation issues travel tips for those planning to sail Sept. 3-7

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Crews pause search for hiker missing for a week in Coquitlam; RCMP probe ongoing

Ali Naderi went missing on Aug. 23

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Popular trail is close to wooded areas

