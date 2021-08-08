Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 8

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 8, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CHRISTIE, Gary Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Willfully kill, Maim enforcement animal Warrant in effect: August 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CHENIER, Chantelle Age: 36 Height: 5’4” Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Assault with Weapon. Warrant in effect: July 27, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SCANLAND, Jesse Age: 34 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Left Hand – LB, Right Knee – KING, Left Knee – Ace, Right Arm – Square, Left Upper Arm – Skull, Right Calf – Lost Boyz, Abdomen – $CANDALOU$ Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: July 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

