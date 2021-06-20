Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 20, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HOURIE, Harlan Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 166 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: June 15, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HIGLEY, Max Mathew Age: 31 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Assault, Mischief, Theft, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order and Breaching Court Ordered Conditions x2 Warrant in effect: June 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC