Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 27

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 27, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EMARY, Matthew Age: 21 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Blonde/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 15, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: EMARY, Matthew Age: 21 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Blonde/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 15, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: OLENICK, Charlie Junior Age: 29 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck - Dice, Right Hand - North, Left Hand - “SMDE” with dots above, Right Forearm - writing and Gargoyle, Left Forearm - “Charlie” and Outline of Mask, Right Calf - Letters running down leg, Left Arm - Cross Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 11, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: OLENICK, Charlie Junior Age: 29 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck - Dice, Right Hand - North, Left Hand - “SMDE” with dots above, Right Forearm - writing and Gargoyle, Left Forearm - “Charlie” and Outline of Mask, Right Calf - Letters running down leg, Left Arm - Cross Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 11, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: DOUGLAS, Joseph Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 200 lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Name: DOUGLAS, Joseph Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 200 lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Previous story
VIDEO: Flames destroy under-construction condominium project in Langley
Next story
23-year-old Chilliwack mom remembered as ‘kind, loving, warm and smart’ during celebration of life

Just Posted

Self-described ‘MomBabes’ Christina Walsh and Carolyn Turkington co-authored a book on motherhood. (Special to The Star)
Self-described ‘MomBabes’ co-author motherhood book

A Fraser Health staffer used a parasol for shade while directing traffic at the testing an immunization centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Langley on Saturday, June 27. On Sunday, the FHA announced the outdoor facility would be shutting down at noon during the heat wave, with people redirected to the indoor facility at Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley outdoor testing and immunization centre trims hours during heat wave

(Black Press Media files)
Ryan’s Regards: Let us celebrate each other together

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 27