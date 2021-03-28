Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 28, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DOUGLAS, Michel Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Driving while Prohibited Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC