Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 28
Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 28, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: DOUGLAS, Michel Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Driving while Prohibited Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: STOREY, MICHAEL Age: 40 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: On neck, chest, fingers and back Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: March 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC