Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 16, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SAMUELSON, Anthony Leonard Age: 27 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 250 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: May 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: RUDOLPH, Gerald Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking or Recognizance Warrant in effect: May 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC