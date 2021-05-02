Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 2

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 2, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FRIDAY, Jordan Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 208 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: WHITEMAN, Paige Age: 27 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 139 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault causing bodily harm Warrant in effect: April 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DAHAL, Dilli Age: 26 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 199 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: April 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

