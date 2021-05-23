Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 23, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BAIRD, Christopher Age: 39 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LAXTON, Peter Curtis Age: 43 Height: 5’1” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery Warrant in effect: May 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOURIE, Harlan Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 166 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Resist / Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: May 11, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

