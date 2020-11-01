Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Nov.1, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: PETERS, Steven
Age: 42
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 201 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon.
Warrant in effect: October 6, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: HARDY, Christopher
Age: 34
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possession Schedule I/II substance for Purpose of Trafficking.
Warrant in effect: October 10, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC
Name: IZZARD, Kenneth
Age: 35
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 241 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Manslaughter.
Warrant in effect: October 21, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
