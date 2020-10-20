Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 18, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Fareen Shabnam Ali

Age: 30

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 165 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2, Possession of CDSA, Breach of undertaking, Fail to stop motor vehicle, Driving while prohibited x2, Breach of recognizance x3, and Resisting/Obstructing a peace officer x3.

Warrant in effect: October 6, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: Brent Edward Houle

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 180 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown Tattoos: multiple, below neck line.

Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant for Manslaughter

Warrant in effect: October 10, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Richard Allen Trent

Age: 49

Height: 6’02”

Weight: 154 lbs

Hair: Greying/Bald

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault by choking, Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and Uttering threats against an animal.

Warrant in effect: October 9, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC