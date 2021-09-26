CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 26

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 26, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EASTON, Ryan Age: 45 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Release Conditions x4. Warrant in effect: September 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: ALEXANDER, Dale Age: 49 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: September 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

