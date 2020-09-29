Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 27, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Levi Wear

Age: 27

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 216 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Break and Enter & Commit Motor Vehicle Theft

Warrant in effect: July 23, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Travis Ball

Age: 29

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 201 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Right Shoulder “FEAR” & “GOD”, Right Forearm “THOU THAT HATE ME”, Left Arm sleeve “samurai/koi fish/ “B.MARAUDER”, Left Forearm “BEWTOW UPON YOU ETERNAL GOOD LUCK AND GOOD FORTUNE”, Abdomen right side – Koi Fish.

Wanted: Break and Enter, Aggravated Assault and Unlawfully at Large.

Warrant in effect: September 17, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Steven Yawney

Age: 39

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Tattoo: Right Upper Arm “Shawn”, Left Forearm “Tracy”

Wanted: Fail to comply with

Probation Warrant in effect: June 29, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC