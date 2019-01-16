Crime Stoppers releases Metro Vancouver’s top 10 most wanted

The organization releases the list each year to mark National Crime Stoppers Month in January

New Bulkley Valley Crime Stoppers signs installed beside the Smithers RCMP detachment. (Contributed photo)

Crime Stoppers’ Metro Vancouver division has released its annual list of its top 10 most wanted.

Each year to mark to mark National Crime Stoppers Month in January, the organization releases the list of convicted and suspected criminals wanted for particularly heinous crimes.

Executive director Linda Annis said more than 7,000 police officers are across B.C., but the public can help keep an eye out, too.

Crime Stoppers, which allows people to report anonymous tips about criminal activity and possibly earn compensation up to $2,000, received 5,000 anonymous tips in Metro Vancouver last year.

Here are the top 10 most wanted:

 

